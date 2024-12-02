Money 2020: Visa integrates token technology into Visa Checkout

Visa Token Service is a technology that replaces sensitive payment account information found on payment cards, such as the 16-digit account number, expiration date and security code, with a unique digital identifier that can be used to process payments without exposing actual card account details.

Additionally, Visa is working with merchants to apply token technology to “cards-on-file.” These are customer card account numbers that merchants store in their systems to facilitate repeat payments such as monthly subscriptions or billing services.

Visa Checkout is an online service from Visa that allows consumers to store their shipping and payment information without ever having to re-enter the information when shopping online. With Visa Checkout, consumers can simply enter their username and password, click a button, and complete the purchase.