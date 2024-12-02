MonetaGo teams with IBM to bring secure financing to ASEAN

Digitisation of trade finance processes provides an opportunity for financial institutions to collaborate while maintaining the privacy of their customers’ data. Cryptographic hashing enables transaction information to be secure from being reverse engineered and thus to remain confidential. All parties can therefore ensure compliance with local laws and regulations while engaging in transactions across borders. MonetaGo’s Secure Financing solution has been in production since 2018, enabling financiers to de-risk invoices before financing them.

With MonetaGo and IBM working together, Secure Financing integrations into we.trade, Tradelens, and PEPPOL are now also being pursued. Providing connectivity is a complex task and the benefits for end users from small enterprises to large multinationals will help shrink the trade finance gap and facilitate billions in financings.