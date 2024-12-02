MonetaGo goes live in Japan

Munetoshi Yamada has experience in the Japanese financial sector and has mainly focused on the banking industry and blockchain technologies.

According to the fintech’s CEO, Japan represents a critical market as it is home of the world’s well-established financial institutions with global operations. By becoming more present in the APAC region and specifically in Japan, MonetaGo aims to fight against fraud and provide safeguard for cross-border payments.

Launched in 2018, MonetaGo creates proprietary digital platforms for financial institutions. Its mission is to fight against financial fraud and paper-based manual document workflows while delivering secure and friction-less solutions. The company offers three types of solutions – secure financing, corporate issuances, and digital workflows.