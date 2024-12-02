Monese selects Veriff to secure its digital banking services for European consumers

With this partnership, Veriff aims to add an extra layer of safety and security to the mobile money app. Launched in September 2015 in the UK as a mobile app alternative to traditional banks, Monese provides portable banking services for mobile money accounts across 31 countries and in 14 languages.

Through this partnership, Veriff will onboard and authenticate the identity of Monese users to help the company meet KYC requirements and support user accuracy screening while also preventing identity fraud.