Monavate partners with Know Your Customer

As a payments solution provider, Monavate enables businesses to navigate the network of technology choices required to launch financial programmes. With its deep understanding of the industry, Monavate has selected Know Your Customer as its partner to enhance the onboarding and compliance processes for their customers.











Enhances compliance and efficiency in payments

By integrating Know Your Customer’s solutions, Monavate can tap into their real-time global registry connections in over 140 countries through a single REST API. This integration not only automates and strengthens compliance procedures, but also enhances operational efficiency, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards within their digital ecosystem.

Officials from Monavate said they selected Know Your Customer as their partner due to their exceptional real-time global registry data, providing one of the largest coverages in the market. They are confident that together, they will be able to develop customer-centric compliance solutions in the payment space that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Know Your Customer said they are happy to partner with Monavate and extend their support towards their card scheme sponsorship and payments platform. Their shared goal is to revolutionise payments compliance, removing the complexities to entry in launching and scaling programmes, and making it more secure and accessible for fintech and payment providers.

The strategic partnership between Monavate and Know Your Customer brings forth a compelling proposition for the payment industry in Europe. By combining cutting-edge technology and streamlined business KYC procedures, this collaboration enables businesses to meet regulatory requirements, enhance risk management, and drive growth.