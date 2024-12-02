Monaco to deploy its digital identity scheme in 2021

The IN Groupe will create Monaco’s new identity documents, such as electronic ID cards, residence permits, and biometric passports.

Each Monaco native and resident will have a digital identity associated with their new identity document according to a provisional deployment schedule starting in the first half of 2021. This digital identity will enable authentication, without the need for additional supporting documents, giving access to various procedures that can be initiated with the State’s services.

Monaco’s citizens will be obtaining a digital identity as soon as they renew their national identity document.

Monaco’s digital identity scheme anticipates digital interoperability with the various European electronic identification services.

The digital identity scheme will assist citizens with authentication for government and private sector e-services, availability identity documents on mobile devices, the ability to create online sworn statements, paperless contract signing, obtaining documents from the City Hall online, access to e-services with a single sign-on.