Mogo offers access to its MogoProtect to help Canada combat identity fraud





Mogo suggests that 75% of Canadians were affected by data breaches in one year alone and, as recent issues with the CRA highlight, Canadians are more vulnerable than ever, HelpNetSecurity reports.

MogoProtect is a free, mobile-first identity fraud protection product in Canada. With MogoProtect, one’s Equifax credit bureau is monitored daily for hard inquiries to one’s bureau. As such, if someone applies for a credit card or a loan in one’s name, and the company runs a credit check through Equifax, that person will get an alert from the Mogo app. If a suspicious activity via the MogoProtect alert is identified, the person will be guided through the steps to help stop fraudsters and prevent identity fraud from happening. MogoProtect is integrated into the Mogo app, where users also have the ability to monitor and track their Equifax credit score for free.