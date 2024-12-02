ModusBox partners DocFox





The two companies provide a solution that enables banks and credit unions to unlock access to banking core data and onboard any new business.

DocFox provides a white-labeled, paperless experience that handles document collection and validation through automated analysis, performs review and screening of high-risk customers, and a single point of view for real-time tracking of BSA (Bank Security Act) compliance.

ModusBox’s PortX integration platform unlocks access to banking core data through an API layered approach, allowing FIs to connect DocFox and other fintech solutions to core applications and real-time payment channels.