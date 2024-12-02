Modulr appoints Contego to carry out KYB and KYC checks

Contego’s identity verification and risk-scoring platform helps Modulr automate its checking processes. As an FCA regulated business, Modulr has to comply with KYB and KYC regulation by verifying the companies that it works with and their ownership structure, as well as monitoring any changes.

Furthermore, as part of Modulr’s KYC obligations, it has to understand the individuals behind these companies, verify their identity and screen against negative watchlists, for example, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) and sanctions registers.

Contego is a multi-source identity verification and risk-scoring platform that can handle fraud detection and compliance checks, delivered in a single view, through one integrated API.