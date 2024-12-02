Modifi receives EUR 20 million in financing

This round was led by investor Heliad Equity Partners with a co-investment from Neva SGR, the venture capital investment arm of banking group Intesa San Paolo. There were also existing investors participating, such as Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth and Picus Capital.

The funds will be used to grow MODIFI's digital trade finance platform for SMEs into a global trade management hub. MODIFI provides SMEs with digital solutions for trade financing, protects them from counterparty risk, and enables shipment tracking and managing.