Modern technologies drive the evolution of digital identity – study

Acuity projects that 750 million biometric smartphones are in use today, representing more than 30% of the global smartphone installed base. Acuity expects this market to grow to 100% of the 2 billion smartphones shipped annually by 2018 with 100% installed base adoption by 2020. More than 800 million biometrically enabled transactions will be competed annually on mobile devices by 2020 generating nearly USD 7 billion in annual biometric authentication revenue.

Acuity also projects that nearly 80% of the worlds passports are now e-passports with 826 million or 92% of global passports in circulation incorporating RFID chips and biometrics by 2020. In addition, more than 611 million National eIDs will be issued globally this year with this number growing to 786 issued annually million by 2020.

Maxine Most, Acuity Market Intelligence Principal, said that the global consensus that passwords and tokens have become obsolete have created an unstoppable force for change, and these forces are not only transforming e and m-commerce and on and off-line payments, but enterprise physical and logical access control, home security, border control, the Internet of Things, and civil identity programs as well.