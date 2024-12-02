Mobiquity, Jumio partner for digital onboarding process





Mobiquity is a digital consultancy that designs and delivers digital products and services for the world's leading brands. The company has been strategically partnering with solution providers to allow a complete suite of offerings for organisations looking to embrace digital transformation, especially banks and retail organisations. Via the new partnership, Mobiquity and Jumio aim to deliver a fast and secure onboarding process for the clients they serve globally.

Jumio's online identity verification and authentication solutions are integrated into Mobiquity’s digital onboarding service. With Jumio's services, it is now easier for companies to verify the digital identities of new and existing users in a secure manner. Both companies will help leading brands to design streamlined onboarding experiences that reduce abandonment rates, online fraud, and customer frustration, while still complying with strict compliance mandates – KYC and AML.

Moreover, the cpllaboration joins together Mobiquity and Jumio's capabilities and allows for a customer-centric digital onboarding process that includes identity verification, fraud detection, KYC/AML compliance, and ongoing identity authentication for their shared customers.