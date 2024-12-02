Mobileum introduces anti-fraud analytics solution

Telecom fraud continues to be a serious menace for the Telecom Operators eroding their profits and impacting their brand image. With over USD 46 billion in lost revenue, telecom is second only to banks in revenue leakage from fraud. For some operators, losses from fraud are growing faster year-over-year than the service revenue.

Mobileum Anti-Fraud Analytics runs on its patent-pending Big Data and Analytics platform called Wisdom, which can mine through unsuspected usage transactions to discover anomalous patterns of emerging fraudulent behaviors.

Mobileum helps telecom service providers leverage the power of predictive analytics and insights to drive business transformation. Over the last 15 years, Mobileum has delivered solutions such as voice and data roaming, fraud analytics, data monetization, analytics for customer experience and service performance measurement and assurance, to 617 operator networks across 170 countries.