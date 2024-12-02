MobileIron launches corporate data protection service

MobileIron Access establishes a security requirement which involves only verified apps on verified devices with verified users should be able to access corporate data in the cloud. MobileIron Access launches with integrations to several enterprise cloud apps including ones like Box, Google Apps for Work, Office 365 and Salesforce.

Barry Mainz, CEO at MobileIron, said with MobileIron Access, customers get a solution that integrates into their existing technology like their identity provider, and it does not require any modifications to the cloud apps.

The service is also designed to block access to cloud services from apps and devices that are not authorized by IT, to integrate with identity providers, to provide visibility into users, apps, and devices accessing the cloud service for auditing and compliance and to support federated authentication with SAML.

MobileIron is a company with a main focus on providing capabilities that enable organizations to embrace mobile and cloud solutions.