Mobile security company Wandera backed by Sapphire Ventures

The round was led by new investor Sapphire Ventures of California, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, also of California, and 83North, which invests in Israeli and European tech companies, according to Reuters.

Wandera is US-based and was founded by Israelis and has a research and development centre in Israel. Its customers include Mazda, Deloitte and Office Depot. The company plans to use the funding to develop its technologies, in particular its intelligence engine, MIRIAM, designed to identify zero day threats and provide analysis.