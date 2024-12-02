Mobile operators team up to enable universal digital identification system

According to heraldonline.com, the mobile operators include Axiata Group Berhad, China Mobile, China Telecom, Etisalat, KDDI, Ooredoo, Orange, Tata Teleservices, Telefonica, Telenor, Telstra and VimpelCom. The goal of this move is to create a universal identification system that would eliminate the need for users to remember the passwords they need to access every online service they use.

The Mobile Connect service will offer a single mobile phone number-based authentication solution that respects users` online privacy. Customers will no longer need to create and manage multiple user names and passwords as the authentication and identification solution being developed will use the subscriber’s mobile phone number or mobile user name and information contained in the SIM card. The standard-based Mobile Connect service will utilise the OpenID Connect protocol, offering interoperability across mobile operators and service providers.

Other players from across the ecosystem are among the early supporters of this initiative, including Dailymotion, Deezer, Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Morpho, Oberthur and VALID.

