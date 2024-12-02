Mobile malware may be widespread, but not threatening

According to a research conducted by Verizon, just 0.03% of mobile devices are infected with high grade malicious code each week, from a sample size of tens of millions of devices.

Even when devices do get infected, the infections are overwhelmingly short-lived. The findings reveal that 95% of the malware types showed up for less than a month, while four out of five did not last beyond a week.

Even non-mobile breaches could be less serious than previously thought. The report finds that the average cost-per-record of a data breach is just USD 0.58 (GBP 0.39), far below previous estimates, which were around USD 200.