Mobile adoption on the rise, security concerns are an important factor

ControlScan’s data shows that the percentage of SMBs using a mobile device to accept card-present payments has more than doubled within the last two years. In addition, tablet adoption is on a growth path, while smartphone usage is leveling off. Still, the Apple iPhone comes out on top at 55% penetration among the 2014 survey respondent group.

ControlScan recommends that merchant service providers reduce risk by pairing security measures with their mobile payment solutions. The company suggests adding mobile device management solutions that provide additional control over the device, such as locate, lock and wipe functionality (for lost or stolen devices), as well as vulnerability and configuration scanning similar to that which is required for traditional payment systems by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

The report is based on input from more than 6,000 US-based SMBs responding to the company’s 2014 Mobile Payment Acceptance Survey.

ControlScan delivers integrated security and compliance solutions that help small and mid-sized businesses secure sensitive data and comply with information security and privacy standards.