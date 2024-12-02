Mobetize implements biometric Digital ID Verification to boost KYC capabilities

The solution analyses social behavioural patterns using an artificial intelligence system together with proprietary machine learning algorithms to determine whether an online identity is authentic, a fraudster or a bot. The secure and encrypted technology has a customized reporting and an analytics management dashboard that assesses and analyzes consumer KYC data.

smartLoan is a co-developed lending solution that utilizes dynamic algorithms in a cloud-based environment to enable financial institution’s to launch their own online lending products.

Mobetize (MPAY) is a global technology in mobile commerce payment solutions, which developed a global BB Fintech as a Service (FAAS) Supermarket that digitizes brick and mortar financial services to deliver mobile money services to telecommunications companies and financial institutions.