Mobai partners with Keesing Technologies





The partnership adds face verification technology to an identity verification platform, providing a secure and trusted means of customer screening and onboarding for both on-site and remote settings.

The partnership with Mobai enables the identity verification provider to improve its AuthentiScan product suite with biometric technologies for facial verification. By adding Mobai’s technology, Keesing accommodates the requests from its customers and the market for a secure solution that supports identity verification for both remote and on-premises customer screening and onboarding.

AuthentiScan is Keesing’s flagship solution for automated identity verification. It offers and real-time results, guiding the customer through an identity proofing process. Based on a comparison of a selfie with the photo on the ID document the face verification technology ensures biological identifiers are from the proper user and not from someone else.

Initially, AuthentiScan will use Mobai Face Verification that includes liveness detection checks from Mobai’s Presentation Attack Detection Service (PAD). Future AuthentiScan releases may include Mobai Morphing Attack Service (MAD) providing customers with protection of personal data and privacy by using biometric template protection technologies.