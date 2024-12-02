SymphonyAI Sensa's comprehensive scenario rules, combined with advanced machine learning models, including changes in behaviour, risk similarities, anomaly detection, and hotspot identification, provide insights for more effective and increased risk detection.











Existing SensaAML customer deployments demonstrate a significant increase in the discovery of risks compared to existing methods, while reducing costly false positive alerts by more than 60 percent, according to the company.

Officials from Mizuho said that they are happy to be deploying industry-leading AML transaction monitoring (TM) capabilities. Their next-gen AML TM strategy sought a more refined rule detection and advanced AI solution to find real AML risk and reduce false positives and analyst review times by holistic scoring. They needed a solution that helps analysts, through user interfaces, to deliver all the information needed to expedite investigations.

Also commenting on the partnership, officials from the fraud prevention company stated that by delivering SensaAML as SaaS, they enable Mizuho to achieve better results in its efforts to combat financial crime. In addition, implementation times and costs will manifest these benefits in weeks instead of years.





What does Mizuho International do?

Mizuho International is the London-based securities and investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Securities. With a primary focus on client-based activities, its wide range of services includes sales and trading in both debt and equity securities, the underwriting of new issues, and M&A advisory services. Mizuho International is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and LCH.Clearnet.





About SymphonyAI Sensa

SymphonyAI Sensa, part of SymphonyAI's finance vertical, is a global player in financial crime detection. The Sensa platform empowers financial institutions to uncover criminal activity routinely ignored by traditional detection systems. Using highly advanced AI and machine learning, Sensa builds a complete map of customer, third-party, and user behaviour to generate crime and risk alerts through predictive insight. Sensa cuts investigatory time by significantly reducing false positives, thereby reducing operational costs. Sensa can be deployed alone or with an institution's current system. Genuine transparency and full explainability help maintain regulatory compliance.