Mizuho Bank selects VASCO electronic transaction signing

The financial institution has introduced VASCOs DIGIPASS 275 authenticator with electronic transaction signing to secure their online retail banking services.

The one-time password (OTP) function in DIGIPASS 275 is used for both authentication at account sign-in and for an electronic signature, such as bank account transfers and payment settlement services.

Mizuho Bank is a financial institution in Japan. With 461 domestic branches and 37 overseas branches and relevant offices, Mizuho Bank provides all individual and corporate customers with an effective and multifaceted range of financial services.

VASCO is a global provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud, and provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications.