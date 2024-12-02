An intelligent compliance platform, Napier Continuum, including Transaction Monitoring, Client Screening, Perpetual Client Risk Assessment, and Client Activity Review, will provide Mizuho Bank Luxembourg with a holistic overview of compliance that will enable it to connect data, control compliance operations, and manage risk. The bank wanted to upgrade its framework to make it more robust given the importance of financial crime for credit institutions.

The bank chose to work with Napier because it has the flexibility to meet its needs, while at the same time offering the most advanced technology supported with powerful AI. With improved transaction and client monitoring capabilities, the bank will be able to stay ahead of the curve and provide clients with secure and regulated asset servicing experience.











Futureproofing AML needs

Napier’s compliance technology helps businesses and financial institutions to comply with local and international anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, monitor transactions, and screen customer and business partners and therefore participate to the efforts to better combat financial crime.

Commenting on the partnership, Napier’s officials stated that their range of new-breed compliance solutions help organisations like Mizuho Luxembourg to gain control over their risk management so that it can become a competitive advantage. The technology is one side of this, but it’s the capability to adapt a system in adherence with local regulations that offers the most effective solution, and that’s what we have been able to provide Mizuho Luxembourg. Approaching a system upgrade in this proactive way means that they will be equipped with a futureproofed anti-money laundering strategy that will take care of their AML compliance needs.





Napier integrates multi-org deployment potential

The news comes after Napier has added a multi-org deployment capability for regulated firms looking to scale their financial crime risk management technology across multiple business entities.

Napier’s multi-org capability is an approach to regtech cloud deployment that offers firms the opportunity to deploy its technology across multiple geographies and business units in a single tenancy environment, while segregating and configuring the solution to best fit each business unit’s requirements.

The multi-org approach enables distinct risk management controls within each of a firm’s segregated business units which are aligned to their rigorous information security requirements and regulatory commitments.

This offers organisations a considerable reduction in total cost of ownership, as the capability allows firms to scale the deployment of Napier’s financial crime risk management technology with a more efficient approach, removing the requirement to implement a new single tenancy for each business unit.