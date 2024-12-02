Mizuho Bank deploys Nok Nok Labs next-gen authentication solutions

The solution is based on Fujitsu Limited’s Finplex Online Authentication Service, and it supports Mizuho’s mobile banking customers. Currently, the solution is being used for login – but the financial institution is considering other potential applications and uses of this new technology.

In 2017, Fujitsu integrated the Nok NokTM S3 Authentication Suite (Nok NokTM S3 Suite) into their offering as part of a strategic partnership with Nok Nok Labs. The integrated solution allows Fujitsu Limited customers - like Mizuho Bank - to deploy online authentication systems and eliminates the reliance on passwords. By partnering with the tech company, Nok Nok has been able to gain further traction in the financial sector worldwide.

Mizuho Bank is one of the initial deployments of the integrated offering and has a banking network that encompasses every prefecture in Japan, which extends to all of the major financial and business centres throughout the world.