Mizuho Americas deploys Fenergo's software to automate KYC and AML

Fenergo is a provider of digital transformation, customer journey, and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions (FIs). Fenergo’s implementation will help Mizuho Americas to have a single, comprehensive view of customers across its business lines, facilitating efficiencies for internal stakeholders and enhancing the overall client onboarding experience.

As per IBS Intellicence, by leveraging Fenergo’s CLM solution, Mizuho Financial Group will replace manual processes and coordinate its CLM effort with an end-to-end digital solution that eliminates silos between business lines and allows collaboration and transparency.

In addition, Fenergo’s solution connects internal stakeholders and clients with third party data, AML screening, and client relationship management (CRM) providers on a single platform. It also creates a centralised repository for data and documentation, thus digitally orchestrating client’s end-to-end journey. It allows Mizuho to process low-to-medium risk clients while satisfying regulatory obligations.