Miura and SAS roll out MiFID II regulatory portal

The Portal is now supporting investment company clients with a “one-stop-shop” MiFID II Regulatory Solution. It has pre-configured compliance documentation templates and reporting functionality to fulfil each output, and monitors functionality to ensure compliance with MiFID II does not lapse in the future.

The MiFID controls module monitors each compliance checkpoint daily and prevents large fines by ensuring compliance with the regulation does not lapse in the future. The company has already spent the last 6 months getting one of their beta clients “MiFID II Ready”, 12 months ahead of the deadline.

MiFID II is designed to take into account developments in the trading environment since the implementation of MiFID in 2007 and, in light of the financial crisis, to improve the functioning of financial markets making them more efficient, resilient and transparent.