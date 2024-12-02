Mitek to provide omnichannel ID verification experience

During the FinovateSpring 2016 event, Mitek will demonstrate the first omnichannel enrollment process that can begin with a desktop application and be completed on a mobile device. After starting the process on a desktop computer, the applicant is texted a link to activate the camera to capture a photo of their license to be verified in the online session.

The new features seek to boost Mitek’s identity verification platform, which deals with the risk of application fraud and customer acquisition in the mobile channel.

Mobile Verify has the potential to replace the Knowledge Based Authentication (KBA) methods that are currently used to verify a user’s identity.

The company will also demonstrate a new capability that combines a driver license verification with a cross check of device ownership.