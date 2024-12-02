Mitek teams up with IdentityMind Global for mobile ID verification

IdentityMind Global clients are now able to add a plugin to their mobile application or web service, allowing the end user to take a picture or upload a document file to be evaluated as part of their onboarding application. Once Mitek has verified the authenticity of a document, IdentityMind evaluates the information in the document and applies it for data validation and reputation analysis. The results then become an integral part of the identity’s eDNA (digital identity), which can be leveraged by all clients in the IdentityMind network.

IdentityMind’s platform provides identity-based payments, risk management, fraud prevention and anti-money laundering services for acquiring banks, payment processors, gateways, payment service providers (PSP/ISO/MSP, IPSP), digital currency exchanges, financial institutions (banks, money service businesses (MSBs), money transmitters, online lenders) and ecommerce merchants.

Mitek is a global provider ofmobile capture and identity verification software solutions. Mitek’s ID document verification allows an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a mobile transaction.