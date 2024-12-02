Mitek solutions assist Nocks comply with AML and KYC

Mitek’s Mobile Verify solution not only helps compliance with new Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, but also streamline Nocks’ customer onboarding.

Nocks has created a digital platform built upon the Gulden blockchain that enable bills payments, streamlines POS-tools for companies, and offers financial trading mechanisms. Using advanced machine learning and algorithmic-based checks developed by Mitek Labs, new Nocks users scan their passport or ID card using the camera on their smartphone for real-time identity verification.

Mitek’s ID document verification allows an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a mobile transaction. These mobile solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 5,400 organizations and used by tens of millions of consumers for mobile check deposit, new account opening, insurance quoting.