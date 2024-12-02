Mitek launches in the UK

Mitek provides financial institutions and other regulated businesses with mobile verification technology underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) that establishes an individual’s identity remotely to accelerate the digitisation of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes around on boarding and payments.

Mitek’s key offering to the European market is Mobile Verify, which allows an enterprise to verify a user’s identity by using the device’s camera to check the authenticity of ID documents. The information gathered when verifying an ID can also be used to pre-fill forms, making account opening painless.

Mobile Verify uses machine learning verification technology, built on experience gained from ID documents experts including Interpol and military intelligence. Its AI means that this intelligence is able to respond to ever-changing fraud techniques.