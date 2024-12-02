Mitek introduces NFC into its identity verification workflow

This solution targets banks, fintechs, and financial organisations helping them to onboard their customers. NFC further advances the automation of Mitek’s digital identity verification solution by authenticating users through biographical and biometric information stored in an NFC chip within eligible IDs.

Mitek’s capture technique locates the NFC chip and extracts the data for authentication. Consumers scan their NFC-enabled ID document and take a selfie to check liveness and face comparison – the NFC chip with Mitek’s technology do the rest. Users with ID documents not yet supported by NFC protocols are guided through Mitek’s banking grade document capture, authentication, face comparison and liveness detection, with human experts on standby for complex cases.