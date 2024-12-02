Mitek demos facial recognition technology for mobile

Mitek has created the product by integrating IDChecker’s Facelink facial recognition technology with Mitek’s Photo Verify driver’s license authentication solution – it acquired IDchecker in May.

Facelink can enable businesses to verify user identities in the mobile channel. In also speeds up the user identity verification process, reducing the time needed to review identity documents from several days to just a few minutes.

Mitek has stressed that Photo Verify is now available for organisations that wish to be certain that the document presented in a mobile transaction is an authentic, unaltered, government issued document.

The Photo Verify ID document verification solution also combines Mitek’s computer vision technology with the ability to decode enhanced security features embedded in most US driver licenses.

The security features cannot be read by other document validation products and are enabled by a partnership in financial services with MorphoTrust USA, a leading provider of security solutions.