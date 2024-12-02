Mitek brings new liveness detection feature

The company is extending its technology to offer virtually spoof-proof facial comparison across all digital channels (native and web) – through one simple selfie. Yahoo Finance reports that with this solution, there are no additional steps for the consumer. The extended Liveness Detection provides customers with additional security against identity fraud, and ensures a simple and seamless consumer experience – regardless of their preferred channel.

What a person needs to do is to submit an identity document along with a single selfie image to verify their identity. These are analysed for facial comparison and composition such as texture, lighting, and other factors to detect any form of impersonation. However, the growth of sophisticated forgery techs like deepfakes means standard image analysis on these websites is no longer enough to verify identity. Omnichannel Liveness Detection helps to close the security gap on web channels by preventing hackers from gaining easy access.