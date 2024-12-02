Mitek, Avoka to boost digital onboarding experience

This means Mitek’s suite of identity verification products will be fully integrated within Avoka’s Transact offering as part of a complete customer acquisition solution, now available to global customers under one single software license.

The Mitek products will be available as options in the Avoka Transact platform. In addition to Mitek’s Mobile Fill, Avoka is adding Mobile Verify and Mobile Docs to enable customers to complete an online application for consumer banking products, such as credit cards and loans, and fully verify their identity digitally, eliminating the need for a physical bank branch visit.

Built on in AI and machine learning, Mobile Verify enables identity verification in real-time by authenticating government issued identity documents and matching the document photos to a selfie.