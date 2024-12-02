Mitek, Asignio team up to deliver Identity-as-a-Service solution

Providing verified identity, secure authentication, and improved user experience all in one IDaaS package will enable clients meet the security needs of their users and comply with new and upcoming regulations.

This partnership solves many of the new and upcoming regulatory challenges presented by legislation including GDPR, PSD2, and AMLD4. Furthermore, Asignio’s biometric authentication and Mitek’s identity verification capabilities can establish identity without relying on compromised data. This IDaaS solution secures digital identity with strong authentication, preventing fraud while protecting the customers privacy and identity.

Mitek is a global provider of mobile capture and identity verification software solutions built on AI and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions allow an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction.