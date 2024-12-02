Mitek aims to boost identity verification services with ICAR

Following the acquisition, Mitek will offer identity document coverage in North America, Europe, and Latin America. ICAR will help Mitek to boost its digital identity verification features with several new factors of authentication. The acquisition also further upgrade Mitek’s desktop capture capabilities, which will enable customer on-boarding and authentication using computers in addition to mobile devices.

ICAR’s computer vision experts are aligned with the Computer Vision Center of the Universitat Autónoma de Barcelona and dedicated to ongoing research and development. The merging of these experts with the Mitek Labs’ machine learning and computer vision scientists seeks to create a reliable research and development team in the digital identity verification industry.