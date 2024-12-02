Mitek acquires HooYu for GBP 98 mln





The acquisition helps to ensure businesses know the true identity of their customers by linking biometric verification with real-time bureau and sanction database checks.

Through this acquisition, organisations gain a more complete picture of the consumer by combining biometrics, ID document validation, geolocation, and identity confidence scoring with real-time data signals such as bureau checks or matches to politically exposed person or sanction lists.

HooYu’s orchestration capabilities will enable Mitek customers to optimise workflows and accelerate the deployment of identity solutions across channels.