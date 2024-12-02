Mitek acquires biometrics company ID R&D

ID R&D’s facial and voice biometric capabilities provide increased protection against identity theft and increasingly dangerous fraud techniques, such as deepfakes and synthetic voice augmentation. The integration of Mitek and ID R&D provides businesses and financial institutions access to one authentication solution to deploy throughout the complete transaction cycle.

When a person opens a new account remotely or is required to verify their identity for a high-value transaction, the person must prove who they are through credentials, identification documents, and a biometric. The customer is initially verified through identity proofing which combines a digital copy of an identity document and taking a selfie. Liveness detection ensures the user is present and not a spoof. Later the same person can use biometrics to authenticate when logging in or to reverify their identity.

In addition to integrating into the Mitek solution, ID R&D will continue to offer its core biometric components directly to the market. ID R&D will also continue to operate under its brand.