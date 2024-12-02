Misys upgrades trade monitoring with machine learning

Built on Misys FusionFabric technology, FusionCapital Detect behaves as a smart personal assistant for validation teams, red flagging probable mistakes. Users can catch errors, reducing operational risk and preventing manual mistakes that lead to decisions being made on the wrong profit and loss information and incorrect end-of-day reports.

The Misys component develops on vast quantities of structured data where consistent patterns of trading behaviour can be analysed and then monitored. Machine learning, based on a mix of open source algorithms and proprietary developments, provides continuous evolution of the tool to follow moving trading patterns.

Misys provides a large portfolio of financial services software on the market. The company’s solutions cover retail and corporate banking, lending, treasury, capital markets, investment management and enterprise risk.