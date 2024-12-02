Minor cyber-attacks are now entrusted to Indian field officers

With this, the cybercrime police station functioning from the capital since July 2009 can concentrate on serious and complicated cyber offences that need high level of technical expertise as envisaged. The limited resources available at the cybercrime police station and investigation into serious cybercrimes getting affected also prompted the authorities to take this decision.

The Field Officers have been asked to seek the assistance of the District Cyber Cells and, if needed, the guidance of the Hi-Tech Cell while investigating the minor and common crimes such as phone abuse and social media abuse.

The cybercrime police station can now concentrate on hacking of websites, bank accounts and e-mail IDs for financial gains or matters jeopardising national security, source code theft and tampering with computer source documents.

India witnessed an increase of 18.5% in crimes registered under the IT Act, as 269 cases were registered during 2012 against 227 cases in 2011.