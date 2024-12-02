Minnesota data privacy rights bill advances at Capitol

The amendment would require law enforcement agencies to get a warrant if they want to look through one’s e-mails or other electronic communications.

One of the authors of the Senate version of the bill, Branden Petersen, says the reason he thinks a constitutional amendment is more appropriate in this case than simply passing a law has to do with the distinction between guiding governing principles and specific cases. Petersen argues it is time for the Fourth Amendment to be brought into the digital age.

The language of the electronic data privacy constitutional amendment Minnesota lawmakers want to put before voters is very similar to a measure that was approved by 74% of Missouri voters in August 2014.