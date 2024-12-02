



This update introduces the no-code Infinite Integration Builder, allowing organisations to fully customise integrations across various backend systems, platforms, and SaaS applications. This innovation aims to simplify deployment and ongoing maintenance of automated DSR handling, streamlining processes for businesses.











As global data privacy regulations expand, organisations are seeing a surge in data subject requests, leading to increased pressure on resources and compliance challenges. The complexity and evolving nature of privacy laws has created a growing demand for automation tools to reduce compliance risks. The new Infinite Integration Builder provides organisations with a customisable, no-code solution to integrate with their data ecosystems more efficiently.

By offering a platform that supports rapid integration without relying on extensive engineering resources, MineOS seeks to position itself as a cost-effective solution for businesses facing growing privacy compliance demands. The customisation features of the Infinite Integration Builder allow organisations to implement the MineOS platform in just a few days, reducing the need for expensive professional services and lengthy implementation timelines.

The DSR 2.0 update also improves automation features, offering customised rights flow by geography, an improved ticket flow page, and a new approach to API connections. These improvements aim to simplify DSR management, allowing businesses to handle privacy requests more effectively.

MineOS’s upgrade seeks to address industry challenges by moving beyond the standard API catalogue approach, providing organisations with more flexible and scalable integration options to meet their unique privacy management needs.

Challenges of DSR management

Handling Data Subject Requests (DSRs) presents significant operational challenges for organisations, particularly due to the complexities involved in identifying, accessing, and securely sharing requested data. Many companies manage vast amounts of personal data across multiple systems, platforms, and databases, making it difficult to locate and extract specific information. Each DSR requires businesses to verify the identity of the requestor, retrieve data from various sources, ensure data accuracy, and deliver it securely – often within strict legal deadlines. These tasks, when done manually, consume considerable time and resources, increasing the likelihood of human errors.

Failure to effectively manage DSRs can lead to severe consequences. Organisations that struggle with manual processes risk missing regulatory deadlines or providing incomplete or inaccurate information, which can result in fines, reputational damage, and legal repercussions. Additionally, as privacy regulations continue to evolve, businesses must stay updated to avoid non-compliance, further adding to the burden. Automated solutions, like those provided by MineOS, help mitigate these risks by streamlining the DSR process, reducing manual workload, and ensuring more accurate and timely responses.