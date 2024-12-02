Mine raises USD 30 mln in Series B funding

With B2C origins, Mine prioritises customer experience, together with a simplified and continuous data discovery, inventory, and classification system, showcasing almost complete coverage of any data type, be that structured or unstructured, cloud or on-premises leveraged by the company, alongside extensive cloud scan to identify all assets. This entails AI risk assessments, shadow IT management, compliance, and privacy requirements of the likes of RoPA and DSR Handling, in addition to other security measures.
Using an automated data privacy programme, Mine seeks to prioritise creating a more efficient and simplified process for its customers. This looks to address the difficulties associated with lengthy, inefficient processes, and high costs .
With an increase in data regulations and the ongoing data growth following data generation, collection, and management, the privacy landscape is further evolving. Mine aims to actively develop solutions for emerging AI regulations, including AI governance and risk assessment functionality.
Furthermore, with the increased popularity of generative AI, data privacy has grown in importance, and organisations should address the privacy concerns of customers, understand relevant and emerging laws, and instruct their teams on how to handle personal data responsibly. Mine seeks to help enterprises leverage the power of generative AI in a compliant manner and safeguard the privacy and data of their customers.