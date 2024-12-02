Mine raises USD 30 mln in Series B funding





The funding also included investment from Nationwide Ventures, with participation from existing investors, including Saban Ventures, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI), MassMutual Ventures, and Headline Ventures. The investment seeks to help Mine in its mission to redefine data privacy and management for companies worldwide, helping them gain better control over their data and simplify regulatory compliance processes.





Mine's focus on data privacy and governance

The company is set to leverage this investment to scale its B2B enterprise-grade product, MineOS, an intuitive, no-code service integrated with advanced AI tech. The integration looks to set a new industry standard in automation and privacy and change the data discovery process, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses to automatically discern the apps and infrastructure they employ, identify personal data within said systems, and provide individuals with control over their data usage. The press release details that Mine has registered customer growth across diverse segments and industries, showcasing the demand for strong data privacy and governance solutions.











Company representatives advised that organisations require extensive visibility for effective data governance within the constantly evolving landscape of regulations and initiatives such as AI. In this context, the funding is set to enable the company to deliver an increasingly simplified and differentiated customer experience, bringing forth a more efficient and streamlined approach to addressing data privacy concerns in the B2B market. More to this point, Mine seeks to address data privacy- and governance-related issues, more specifically navigating complex data regulations and the growing demand for transparency.