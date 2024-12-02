OneID is a government-certified, UK-based identity tech company that allows people to prove who they are online by accessing bank verified and secured data. This technology can authenticate the identity of all users of online banking – over 40 million people in the UK – in a way that is secure, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, and certified by DCMS Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

This partnership is symbolic of how football clubs are embracing technology with a fan-centric and forward-thinking approach. For example, in 2014, the World Cup in Brazil had more than 3.2 billion football fans view the World Cup across the globe. Since then, online viewing across digital platforms has continued to increase in popularity. The relationship between football and its fans is becoming more digitally led and an increasing number of games are being watched on mobile devices worldwide.

Fast forward to the present day and The International Football Association Board (The IFAB), football's lawmaker, has stated that Artificial Intelligence-driven semi-automated VAR offside technology is on course to be implemented at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. This semi-automated technology was developed by FIFA and should cut the time to make an offside decision down to 3-4 seconds by providing the VAR with more accurate, faster information.