Millennials to reuse passwords or write them down on paper

The survey gathered answers from 1,000 respondents, and tracked password reuse between a users own accounts, and if he/she shared passwords with other people in real-life, such as work colleagues, family members, or close friends.

For people aged above 31, figures show that 81% reuse passwords across different accounts. Password reuse is a practice long-time considered bad practice in the field of cyber-security. Furthermore, statistics show that 29% share passwords with two or more people, 64% said they do not share passwords with other persons.

In addition, three in four respondents relied on their memory, or on writing passwords down on paper to remember them. Consequently, 33% of respondents said they failed login operations and often required three or four attempts before filling in the proper passwords.

10% percent said they reset their password every time they log in, which is a somewhat safe technique, but quite time-consuming.