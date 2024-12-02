Millennials targeted by online fraudsters – study reveals

Moreover, 45 % of those surveyed feel overwhelmed in the amount of information they need to protect. The report surveyed 20,907 consumers online in 21 countries, including more than 1,000 US participants.

While the cost per person and time taken to repair is down from 2015, victims now spend nearly USD 183 and almost 20 hours fixing the problem, 689 million people in 21 countries were still the victim of cybercrime, according to the study.

The US is the most susceptible developed country for cyberattacks, with 39 % of Americans affected. The growth in cybercrime may continue as recent victims still need to do more to protect themselves, according to the survey.

Regarding the age of targeted people for fraud, millennials are on the top of the list, with 40 % of whom fell victim to cybercrime. Still, 65% of millennials are confident in their ability to protect themselves.