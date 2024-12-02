miiCard participates in NSTIC Pilot for eID Program

The project, worth USD 1.47 million, is led by MorphoTrust for the state of North Carolina to prove the security and application of an electronic ID (eID) as the online equivalent to a state-issued driver’s license. miiCard’s digital passport technology will help demonstrate the extensibility of the eID when used for other commercial services.

As part of this pilot project, North Carolina residents will be able to use their MorphoTrust issued eID as the proof of identity necessary to obtain a miiCard. This miiCard reusable digital passport then extends the credentials of the eID for other commercial services, including web-based mortgage applications, access to electronic personal health records, or other high value online transactions.

miiCard is an online identity service (IDaaS) platform that establishes true trust online by guaranteeing an individuals identity to the level of an offline photo ID check. A member-driven service, based on the principles of Bring Your Own Identity, miiCard allows consumers to manage their digital identity. miiCard is available in ten countries and can verify over 350 million people.