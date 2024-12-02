miiCard, Axiomatika to expand global footprint

The joint companies are aimed at helping financial service companies combat fraud and meet regulatory requirements by securing their online offerings using miiCard’s IDaaS platform. miiCard establishes a link between physical and digital identity in order to prove a user’s true identity to the same level as an offline photo ID check.

miiCard is an online identity service (IDaaS) platform that establishes true trust online by guaranteeing an individuals identity to the level of an offline photo ID check. A member-driven service, based on the principles of Bring Your Own Identity, miiCard allows consumers to manage their digital identity. miiCard is available in ten countries and can verify over 350 million people.

