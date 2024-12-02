Midigator, ClearSale work together to prevent chargebacks, criminal fraud, friendly fraud





This collaboration aims to help merchants seamlessly manage both types of fraud that cause chargebacks: criminal fraud and friendly fraud. ClearSale specialises in detecting and preventing criminal fraud, while Midigator excels at identifying and fighting friendly fraud.

Via their partnership, both companies address criminal and friendly fraud, as well as they enable merchants to both prevent and fight chargebacks. This creates a truly comprehensive strategy that increases sales, facilitates the customer experience, reduces chargebacks, and retains more revenue.