Microsoft working with Indian government to link Skype to Aadhar database

According to Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer, Microsoft Corporation, the company hopes to merge the two services and see if Skypes video-calling facility would be used as a way to authenticate governments various services.

Smith added security of data can be advanced through data classification since only some of the data is sensitive. He also expressed concerns over increasing intervention by governments to access consumer data. Meanwhile, Microsoft said regulations needed to keep pace with rapidly changing technology to secure and protect privacy of individuals. Microsoft, just like its peers Google, Apple and Facebook, has been strongly advocating protecting security of customers and their information.

According to Microsoft the company is working with the government on setting the Cyber Security Engagement Centre (CSEC) under the digital crimes unit of the company. The company as of now said that is offering its cyber security services to the government, as well as defense forces and power plants in the country and would be expanding the initiative further.